Centaur (CNTR) Achieves Market Cap of $13.67 Million

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last week, Centaur has traded up 36.2% against the US dollar. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $13.67 million and approximately $321,066.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00069274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00079463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $441.14 or 0.00805429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00098816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001659 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,120,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

