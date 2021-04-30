Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) is Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,327 shares during the quarter. Centene makes up about 1.8% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $15,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Centene by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 14.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

In other news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $72.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

