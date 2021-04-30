Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading Down 5.9%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s stock price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.27. Approximately 253,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,504,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

CDEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.60.

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 6.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $148.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.38 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 742,102 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 77,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

