Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) CEO Sells $269,640.00 in Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $269,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,001.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:LEU traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.03. 2,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,283. The firm has a market cap of $308.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 3.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16. Centrus Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $30.97.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.00 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 15.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEU shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 7,651.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.