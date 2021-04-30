Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) is Clean Yield Group’s 2nd Largest Position

Clean Yield Group cut its stake in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,402 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the quarter. Century Bancorp accounts for about 3.0% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Clean Yield Group owned approximately 1.53% of Century Bancorp worth $7,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNBKA. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Century Bancorp by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Century Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 13,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Century Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 34.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $114.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.36. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.99 and a twelve month high of $121.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $634.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

In other Century Bancorp news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.75 per share, with a total value of $38,796.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 863,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,506,376.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 1,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,017.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 863,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,893,564.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,029 shares of company stock worth $473,834 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

