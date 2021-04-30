Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.58

Cervus Equipment Co. (TSE:CERV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$16.58 and last traded at C$16.58, with a volume of 15806 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.24.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CERV. TD Securities upped their target price on Cervus Equipment from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.43. The firm has a market cap of C$254.74 million and a PE ratio of 10.41.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

