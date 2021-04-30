Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.58

Cervus Equipment Co. (TSE:CERV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$16.58 and last traded at C$16.58, with a volume of 15806 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.24.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CERV. TD Securities upped their target price on Cervus Equipment from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.43. The firm has a market cap of C$254.74 million and a PE ratio of 10.41.

Cervus Equipment Company Profile (TSE:CERV)

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

