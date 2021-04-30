CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.23.

Several research firms have commented on CESDF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

CES Energy Solutions stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.34. 701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,105. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $1.57.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

