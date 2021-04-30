CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.71 Per Share

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for CGI Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.49. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CGI Group’s FY2022 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI Group in a report on Friday, March 19th.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.07 billion.

