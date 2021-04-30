CGI Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.57 Per Share (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CGI in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $4.57 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.30. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CGI’s FY2022 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on CGI from $105.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $88.86 on Friday. CGI has a 1-year low of $58.60 and a 1-year high of $89.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in CGI by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in CGI by 1.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 416,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in CGI by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 163,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 22,646 shares during the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

