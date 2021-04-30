Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Sets New 1-Year High at $166.98

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $166.98 and last traded at $165.13, with a volume of 765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.07.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTLS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 93.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.81.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,174,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 325,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,354,000 after buying an additional 183,758 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

