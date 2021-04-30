Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CHTR traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $673.45. 1,377,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $631.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $631.92. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $485.01 and a 1 year high of $683.05.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $770.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.39.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

