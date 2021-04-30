Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Sets New 12-Month High at $682.67

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $682.67 and last traded at $680.62, with a volume of 46248 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $669.97.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $685.39.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $131.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $631.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $631.92.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.20). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,420,000 after acquiring an additional 167,490 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after buying an additional 222,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $732,675,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,369,000 after buying an additional 156,348 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,799,000 after buying an additional 79,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.