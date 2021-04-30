ChartEx (CHART) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $121,064.00

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 30th. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded up 45.8% against the US dollar. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $121,064.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for about $0.0606 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChartEx alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00063819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.12 or 0.00284964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $630.61 or 0.01081788 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00027029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $414.91 or 0.00711758 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,323.76 or 1.00051704 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.