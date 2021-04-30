Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,350 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.16% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $24,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 16,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.12. 12,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,713. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.96. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $101.27 and a one year high of $139.26.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CHKP. Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.12.
Check Point Software Technologies Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
