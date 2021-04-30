Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,350 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.16% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $24,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 16,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.12. 12,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,713. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.96. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $101.27 and a one year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHKP. Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.12.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

