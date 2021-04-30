Cheesecoin Market Cap Reaches $668,930.60 (CHEESE)

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded 44.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Cheesecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Cheesecoin has a total market cap of $668,930.60 and $645.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cheesecoin has traded up 443.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000721 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 954.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 86.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 249.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cheesecoin Coin Profile

CHEESE uses the hashing algorithm. Cheesecoin’s total supply is 408,869,908 coins. Cheesecoin’s official website is cheesecoin.tk . Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheese is an innovative decentralized cryptocurrency with integrated blockchain technology that heeds the needs of its users, investors, and business owners. It was designed to cater to the fundamental everyday need of transacting money while keeping accounts and activities confidential. A process that is only possible due to its peer-to-peer encrypted technology. “

Cheesecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheesecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cheesecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

