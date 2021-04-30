Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.20% of Chegg worth $24,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at $113,733,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Chegg by 4,878,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 487,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,065,000 after purchasing an additional 487,810 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Chegg by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,472,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,969,000 after purchasing an additional 466,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,568,000 after purchasing an additional 431,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.78.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,985,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,770,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,745,678.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 465,668 shares of company stock valued at $45,003,983. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $92.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of -461.40, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.24 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.61.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

