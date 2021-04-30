ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%.

CCXI stock traded up $3.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.33. The company had a trading volume of 965,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,343. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.13 and a beta of 1.70. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 20,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $1,218,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,881,979.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $114,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,626 shares of company stock worth $4,851,610. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ChemoCentryx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCXI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

