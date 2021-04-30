Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Down 48.5% in April

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the March 31st total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGIFF opened at $6.19 on Friday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $6.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81.

A number of research firms recently commented on CGIFF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.15.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

