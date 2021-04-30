Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $1.80 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Facebook by 1,791.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Facebook by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,668.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock valued at $485,400,623. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $329.51 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.76 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.53. The company has a market cap of $938.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.54.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

