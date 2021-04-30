Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Oak Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Oak Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 4.3% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $793,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,890,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded down $3.03 on Friday, reaching $103.87. 461,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,697,813. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.79. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $112.70. The company has a market cap of $200.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

