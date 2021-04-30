Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,433 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.7% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVX traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.79. 452,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,697,813. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Truist upped their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

