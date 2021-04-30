Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,491 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of VeriSign worth $13,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth about $3,511,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.47, for a total transaction of $124,114.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,589 shares in the company, valued at $11,052,634.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.84, for a total transaction of $1,211,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,417,399.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,778 shares of company stock worth $7,080,168 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $219.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.65. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $221.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The company had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

