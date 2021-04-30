Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,693 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Xylem worth $12,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $639,945.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,353,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,307. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $112.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $112.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.77, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.76.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

