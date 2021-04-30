Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,308 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,119 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Citizens Financial Group worth $12,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CFG opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.06. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.