Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,173 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $12,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth about $486,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 322,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,698,000 after buying an additional 38,892 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $110.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.04. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $69.54 and a one year high of $112.71.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

