Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $11.85 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of W.W. Grainger worth $11,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GWW opened at $429.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $263.27 and a 52 week high of $430.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $404.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.50.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

