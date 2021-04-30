Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $12.24 Million Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,048,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,756 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Amcor worth $12,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 130,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the first quarter worth $530,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the first quarter worth $286,000. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amcor stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.44%.

AMCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.49.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

