Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $13.61 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,656 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Teradyne worth $13,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,116,179.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,826.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,613 shares of company stock worth $21,656,282 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne stock opened at $130.81 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.19.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

