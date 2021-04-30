Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,181 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of Masco worth $13,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Masco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,108,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39,715 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Masco by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 969,633 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,563,000 after purchasing an additional 134,086 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,478,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,062,000 after purchasing an additional 492,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Masco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,476,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,955,000 after purchasing an additional 41,583 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $348,087.60. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,075 shares of company stock worth $3,080,977 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS opened at $64.94 on Friday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $38.98 and a one year high of $65.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.18.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

