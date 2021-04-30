Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Hologic worth $15,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $194,467,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,655,000 after purchasing an additional 808,123 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,200,000 after purchasing an additional 594,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,041,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,859,000 after purchasing an additional 553,642 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOLX. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $66.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

