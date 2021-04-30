Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,307 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Atmos Energy worth $12,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 631,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,444,000 after acquiring an additional 62,486 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 548,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,227,000 after buying an additional 48,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $102.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.91 and its 200 day moving average is $94.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.92.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

