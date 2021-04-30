Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,939 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Paycom Software worth $12,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.61.

Shares of PAYC opened at $394.24 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.27 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $382.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 139.80, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.