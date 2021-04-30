Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,004 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of FirstEnergy worth $13,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FE opened at $37.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $44.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

