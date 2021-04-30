Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,185 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ventas worth $13,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ventas by 13.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 783,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,860,000 after acquiring an additional 95,041 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Ventas by 3,980.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,360,000 after purchasing an additional 564,128 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,116,000 after purchasing an additional 97,443 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Ventas by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 56,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Ventas by 568.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 300,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 255,341 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.16.

In other news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $482,793.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,073,810. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $55.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.77. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $58.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

