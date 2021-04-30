Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,364 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Hess worth $12,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 18,175 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,042,881.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,183,974.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $17,321,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,495,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,813,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES opened at $76.74 on Friday. Hess Co. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.72.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

