Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 13,723 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,723 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $218.70 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $138.37 and a twelve month high of $219.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

