Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 14,124 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,124 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cardinal Health worth $11,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $5,356,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

NYSE:CAH opened at $60.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.