Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 30,394 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,394 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of The AES worth $12,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,668,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in The AES by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in The AES by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 288,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in The AES by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 108,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 17,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

The AES stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The AES’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.13.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

