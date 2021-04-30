Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,825 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,662 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of F5 Networks worth $12,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth $222,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 307.5% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 11.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 166,634 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,763,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 53.6% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $274,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,666.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total value of $50,261.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $3,375,173 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FFIV opened at $190.56 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $216.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.58.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet cut F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.