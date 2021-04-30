Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 52,698 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,698 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of KeyCorp worth $12,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in KeyCorp by 51.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens upped their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.04.

NYSE KEY opened at $22.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,161 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

