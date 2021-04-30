Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,091 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,091 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Garmin worth $13,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GRMN opened at $138.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.42. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $142.94.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.57.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.