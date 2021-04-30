Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 8,211 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,211 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Avery Dennison worth $13,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 227,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,691,000 after purchasing an additional 24,428 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

AVY opened at $214.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.44. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $98.84 and a 1 year high of $216.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

