Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 596,403 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 39,946 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Halliburton worth $12,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $3,333,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth $223,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Halliburton by 7.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 73,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

HAL stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.