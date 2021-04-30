Chi Gastoken (CHI) Market Cap Hits $2.85 Million

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Chi Gastoken coin can now be purchased for about $3.34 or 0.00006094 BTC on exchanges. Chi Gastoken has a market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $283,971.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chi Gastoken has traded 47.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000090 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 coins and its circulating supply is 853,394 coins. Chi Gastoken’s official website is 1inch.exchange/# . The official message board for Chi Gastoken is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b . Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

