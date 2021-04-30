Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.11

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 23994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Chimera Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,243,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,795 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,184,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,637,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,726,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,697,000 after acquiring an additional 46,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. 48.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

