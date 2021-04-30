China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $117.72

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $117.72 and traded as high as $120.05. China Biologic Products shares last traded at $119.99, with a volume of 24,016 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Get China Biologic Products alerts:

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 27.43%. As a group, analysts predict that China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in China Biologic Products by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products in the 4th quarter worth $36,833,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 386,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,535,000 after purchasing an additional 120,493 shares in the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Biologic Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBPO)

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for China Biologic Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Biologic Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.