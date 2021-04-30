China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $117.72

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $117.72 and traded as high as $120.05. China Biologic Products shares last traded at $119.99, with a volume of 24,016 shares.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.47.
China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 27.43%. As a group, analysts predict that China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
China Biologic Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBPO)
China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.
