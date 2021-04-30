China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Short Interest Update

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
China National Building Material stock opened at $74.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.39. China National Building Material has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90.
China National Building Material Company Profile
