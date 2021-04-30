China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Short Interest Update

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

China National Building Material stock opened at $74.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.39. China National Building Material has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90.

China National Building Material Company Profile

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in cement, new materials, and engineering services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

