China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CGASY) Short Interest Update

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CGASY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CGASY opened at $55.12 on Friday. China Resources Gas Group has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $55.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.48.

Get China Resources Gas Group alerts:

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.