China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CGASY) Short Interest Update

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CGASY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CGASY opened at $55.12 on Friday. China Resources Gas Group has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $55.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.48.
China Resources Gas Group Company Profile
