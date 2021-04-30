China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) Short Interest Up 95.5% in April

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a growth of 95.5% from the March 31st total of 15,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 396,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:CXDC opened at $1.02 on Friday. China XD Plastics has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12.
China XD Plastics Company Profile
