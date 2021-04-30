Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CIIX opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. Chineseinvestors.com has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.10.

Get Chineseinvestors.com alerts:

About Chineseinvestors.com

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc provides Web-based real-time financial information in Chinese language for the Chinese population in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, and China. It offers various subscription services, including real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language to various Chinese speaking investors and traders in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chineseinvestors.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chineseinvestors.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.